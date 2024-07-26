Stray Kids' Changbin on being stressed while writing Chk Chk Boom which 'everyone has to okay'

Stray Kids' Changbin appeared on Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon's show where he revealed how he wrote the group's latest title track Chk Chk Boom. He explained how the track was a result of stress and what was the process.

The group made their latest comeback with the album ATE alongside the music video of the title track. This marked their return after 8 months.

Stray Kids' Changbin shares how stress resulted in their latest title track Chk Chk Boom

Stray Kids member Changbin appeared as a guest on Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon's show Hyo's Level Up. The rapper revealed that their latest title track Chk Chk Boom was conceptualized within hours but it had to go through multiple revisions. He explained that he didn't think much and just did what he wanted as he was very stressed. Changbin furthered that the members and the company also have to be okay with the song before it is approved.

Stary Kids will be kicking off their World Tour 2024 DominATE in August. The first concert will be held at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on August 24. They will also be performing in Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, China, Thailand, and Indonesia. It was previously teased that Stary Kids would be performing at 40 stops.

More about Stray Kids

Advertisement

Stray Kids was formed through a reality show in 2017. It consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. In March 2018, they officially made their debut with the EP I Am Not. Their latest release was their EP Rock-Star, which was released on November 10 along with the music video of the title track, LALALA.

The group also collaborated with American singer Charlie Puth for their track Lose My Breath, which was released on May 10. The dynamic group also flaunted their fashion at the 2024 Met Gala.

ALSO READ: Yoo Ah In's lawyer denies sexual assault allegations following police report by 30-year-old man against actor