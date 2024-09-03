SUGA DUI case: Were protest trucks demanding BTS member's removal sent by an NCT fan? Here's why ARMY thinks so

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of alcohol consumption and driving under the influence.

A recent wave of controversy surrounds BTS member SUGA following a DUI incident on August 6. What began as a personal misstep has now evolved into a topic of discussion on media channels, involving fan debates; with rumors now linking the protest trucks to an NCT fan.

Earlier on August 16, protest trucks appeared around HYBE headquarters, bearing messages demanding SUGA’s removal from BTS. The inflammatory slogans, including “7-1=6. ARMY will fill in the gap, so drunk driver SUGA OUT,” initially seemed to be sent by angry fans. However, recent online chatter has shifted focus to the identity of the protest organizer, sparking speculation that an NCT fan might be behind the demonstration.

On September 2, the rumors gained traction when the organizer inadvertently leaked their email address via a Google spreadsheet. A quick search revealed that the email was associated with a Pinterest account featuring numerous photos of NCT’s Jaehyun. Further digging into the organizer’s social media history showed attendance at an NCT 127 event, raising questions about their true allegiance.

Despite the organizer’s claims of being an ARMY and their assertion that the Pinterest account was related to their professional work, many BTS fans are unconvinced. Some argue that a genuine ARMY wouldn’t stage such a protest, especially around the birthday of the septet members Jungkook and RM. “What ARMY plans to protest on a member's birthday?” one fan remarked, expressing disbelief over the timing and motive.

The situation further raises concerns that the protest could be a well-funded endeavor. Fans are puzzled by the extent of financial resources dedicated to the protest, questioning the motives of anyone who would invest heavily in undermining another group.

Meanwhile, the controversy erupted after SUGA’s DUI incident on August 6, when he was allegedly found with a blood alcohol level of 0.227%, significantly above the legal limit. The incident quickly garnered media and public attention. JTBC Newsroom later apologized for their initial misreporting of the event and is likely to face repercussions under the direction of the Korean Communications Standards Commission. SUGA also wrote a heartfelt apology, supported by his management, BIGHIT MUSIC.

In the wake of the incident, the majority of ARMYs have since rallied in support leading to a surge in SUGA’s digital presence, with his music topping charts worldwide and numerous industry figures, including EL CAPITXN, PSY, The Rose’s Woosung, Pachinko Writer Lee Min Jin, and others, voicing their empathy.

As the case moves to the prosecutor’s office, the ongoing speculation about the protest’s origins continues to fuel the debate.

