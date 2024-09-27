Top 10 K-dramas to watch if you liked Gyeongseong Creature season 2: Sweet Home, Happiness and more

Do you love watching thrilling K-dramas with spine-chilling creatures? If you're a fan of Gyeongseong Creature, you'll definitely want to check out these 10 K-dramas that feature terrifying beings.

In this article, we'll introduce you to a wide range of K-dramas to keep you on the edge of your seat. From ancient myths to modern-day horrors, these shows offer a unique blend of suspense, mystery, and supernatural elements. Get ready to encounter ghosts, monsters, and other chilling creatures that will haunt your dreams.

All of us are Dead

A high school in the fictional South Korean city of Hyosan becomes ground zero for a devastating zombie virus outbreak. As the infection spreads rapidly, students find themselves trapped and must fight for survival against the flesh-eating zombies that surround them.

The series follows a group of friends, including Nam On-jo and Lee Cheong-san, as they navigate the chaos, face moral dilemmas, and uncover the truth behind the outbreak while trying to escape their deadly situation.

Sweet Home

Residents of an apartment complex face terrifying monsters that emerge from the depths of human desires and fears. The show blends horror and human drama, focusing on the survivors' personal growth and their fight for survival against the monstrous threats within the building and their inner demons.

Hellbound

Supernatural beings condemn people to hell, causing chaos and fear in a world turned upside down. The series questions morality and justice as it follows the aftermath of these supernatural condemnations and the rise of a new religious movement that seeks to make sense of the inexplicable events.

Kingdom

Set in Korea's Joseon period, a mysterious plague turns people into zombies and threatens to engulf the entire kingdom. The crown prince, unaffected by the plague, must uncover the truth behind the outbreak and rally his people to fight against the undead horde while navigating the political intrigues of the royal court.

Happiness

In the near future, a strange virus begins to spread, forcing the residents of a newly constructed high-rise apartment building in Seoul to be quarantined. Police officers Yoon Sae-bom (Han Hyo-Joo) and Jung Yi-hyun (Park Hye-sik), who live in the building, must navigate the chaos and struggle to survive while facing fear, distrust, and the threat of the virus turning people into zombie-like creatures.

The School Nurse Files

A school nurse with the ability to see and fight strange jelly-like monsters protects her students from supernatural threats. Armed with her unique powers and quirky personality, she navigates the challenges of high school life while keeping the school safe from the bizarre creatures that lurk in the shadows.

A Korean Odyssey

This is a modern retelling of Journey to the West, featuring gods, demons, and a quest to find light in a dark world. The series follows the journey of a mythical monkey king and a human woman as they navigate the supernatural realm and confront their own inner demons while facing off against powerful deities and malevolent spirits.

Gyeongseong Creature

Set in 1945, during the Japanese occupation of Korea, "Gyeongseong Creature" follows Jang Tae-sang, the wealthy pawn shop owner, and Yoon Chae-ok, a skilled tracker searching for her missing mother. Their paths intertwine as they uncover horrifying experiments conducted at Ongseong Hospital by the military. The series blends historical drama with supernatural elements, exploring themes of greed and survival against the backdrop of war and moral ambiguity.

The Uncanny Counter

Demon hunters disguised as noodle shop employees fight evil spirits that escape from the afterlife. Using their unique abilities and a touch of humor, they maintain the balance between the human and supernatural worlds while serving up delicious noodles to unsuspecting customers.

Strangers from Hell

A young man moves into a creepy apartment complex where the residents are not what they seem, leading to horrifying events. As he tries to adapt to his new surroundings, he uncovers a sinister plot that puts his life in danger and forces him to confront the darkness lurking within the walls of the building.

