Sweet Home 2 star Lee Si Young shares shocking transformation for role; fans laud her dedication

Sweet Home 2 was out on Netflix on 1 December 2023. The monster apocalyptic thriller captivated the fans so much that they are already waiting for the next season as there is a lot to be uncovered.

Recently, actress Lee Si Young, who plays a former firefighter in the series, shared a sneak peek into her fitness regime as she prepared for the latest release. The actress appeared on-screen with a well-toned body and ripped abs. Not only this, but her prosthetic makeup for the sequence where she turns into half-monster and half-human left the fans shocked.

Lee Si Young shared workout snippets, displaying a muscular physique for Sweet Home 2

Actress Lee Si Young posted a few photos and videos on her Instagram, highlighting the best moments from the sets of the show Sweet Home 2. Fans were particularly taken aback by the pictures where she is seen in her monster avatar.

There are other pictures that demonstrate the actress doing a strenuous workout to attain a bulked-up body. Looking at her jaw-dropping transformation, K-netizens appreciated the actress' dedication as she underwent such a strict workout routine for her character.

More about Sweet Home 2 and actress Lee Si Young

Sweet Home 2 continues the tale of survivors stuck in the middle of a monster outbreak. The fight against monsters gets tougher because earlier, the story focused only on a few residents of an apartment complex. But in the second season, the remaining survivors find shelter at an abandoned stadium and create a community feared by creatures roaming all around.

Sweet Home is based on a popular webtoon with the same name. However, Lee Si Young's character is exclusive to the television series as it is not present in the webtoon comic.

Lee Si Young is a renowned actress who made her debut in 2008. She landed a supporting role in the popular high school drama Boys Over Flowers (2009), which earned her national recognition. She is best known for her role in the Sweet Home series. Besides entertainment, Lee Si Young is an amateur boxer and has won many national championships.

