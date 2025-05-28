Tastefully Yours actress Go Min Si CANCELS public appearance as school bullying allegations intensify

Go Min Si is at the center of intense public scrutiny—not for her acting or recent projects, but for a wave of troubling allegations that have taken over online forums and social media.

The actress, who has been rising in popularity thanks to her ongoing drama Tastefully Yours, has recently come under fire after multiple allegations were posted online. These claims include accusations of excessive drinking, bullying during her school days, mocking students with disabilities, and even theft.

Due to the growing controversy, Go Min Si has pulled out of a scheduled public appearance. She was expected to attend a major brand event in Seoul on May 29, but her agency confirmed that she will not be participating. This was a prearranged commitment that had already been announced, making her sudden withdrawal all the more noticeable.

The event, taking place today (May 28), will still go on as planned and will feature several other prominent celebrities. Among those expected to attend are actors Kim Seon Ho and Lee Min Jung, footballer Hwang Hee Chan, aespa member Giselle, and BOYNEXTDOOR’s Taesan and Woonhak.

What’s Next for Go Min Si?

In addition to canceling her public appearance, Go Min Si is reportedly reconsidering her participation in upcoming press interviews related to Tastefully Yours. These interviews were set to take place following the finale of the drama, but it remains unclear whether she will go through with them given the current situation.

What Is Go Min Si’s School Bullying Case About?

The controversy began on May 26, when several anonymous posts appeared on an online forum. The users behind the posts claimed to be former classmates of Go Min Si from middle school and accused her of various forms of misconduct.

The allegations ranged from physical violence and verbal abuse to extorting money and making derogatory comments about students with disabilities.

In response to the growing rumors, another individual, referred to as "A," who was also named in the allegations, came forward claiming to be a former classmate of Go Min Si and denied any involvement.

Go Min Si's Agency Response

Go Min Si’s agency, Mystic Story, has responded with a strong denial. In an official statement, they said, “After checking through various sources, including speaking directly with the actress, we can confirm that these allegations are completely groundless.” The agency also indicated that they are considering legal action against those spreading false information and malicious rumors.

