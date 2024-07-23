'Thank you for all memories': Go Min Si, Park Gyu Young, Lee Jin Wook and more leave handwritten goodbye letters for Sweet Home 3 fans; PICS

Sweet Home 3 was released a few days ago on July 19, 2024, as the great finale to the monster saga that began years ago.

Sweet Home stars Go Min Si, Lee Jin Wook, Park Gyu Young, and more recently wrote emotional letters to all the fans following the finale of the K-drama, thanking everyone “for all the memories”.

On July 22, 2024, the famed stars of Sweet Home wrote special emotional handwritten letters to bid goodbye to Sweet Home 3 and its fans.

Lee Jin Wook who plays Pyeon Sang Wook thanked everyone for being on the long journey of Sweet Home and wished the best while hoping everyone meets their own Sang Wook. Lee Si Young who plays the role of Seo Yi Kyung asked fans to keep showing love till the end.

Go Min Si who takes on the role of Lee Eun Yu said “Thank you for all the memories” they have shared together through Sweet Home and thanked fans for being their “Sweet Home”. Additionally, Jinyoung who played Park Chan Yeong said he was honored to be part of such a memorable piece.

Stars of Sweet Home seasons 1 and 2, Park Gyu Young who played Yoon Ji Su and Go Yoon Jung who portrayed Park Yu Ri, also returned to write emotional last letters to bid goodbye to fans and mark the memorable journey.

Park Gyu Young shared that she poured her “heart and soul” into Yoon Ji Su and Sweet Home and commended the director, staff, and actors for their hard work and thanked fans for being part of the journey.

Go Yoon Jung revealed she was feeling “excited and nervous” when she first joined Sweet Home.

Meanwhile, other Sweet Home 3 actors Yu Oh Seong who plays Sergeant Tak, and Kim Mu Yeol who was seen as Sergeant Kim Young Hoo also wrote goodbye letters.

Read the emotional letters by Sweet Home stars here:

Know Go Min Si

Go Min Si is one of the most noted rising South Korean actresses. She recently starred as a cast member in the cooking variety show Jinny’s Kitchen.

She has captivated fans with her performances in K-dramas Youth Of May, Love Alarm, and Jirisan.

