Sweet Home 3: BIG detail you may have missed about Song Kang, and Lee Jin Wook's mutant daughter

Song Kang, Go Min Si and Lee Do Hyun starrer Sweet Home 3 has finally concluded its run with a last final season which brings the story full circle. However, there is one small detail about the powerful mutant child, who has inexplicable powers, that you may have missed in the Song Kang starrer Sweet Home 3 finale.

BIG detail you may have missed about Song Kang’s mutant daughter in Sweet Home 3 finale

Song Kang’s Cha Hyun Su unlocks supreme powers when his monster and human selves finally make peace and gather a better understanding of each other in Sweet Home 3. This unlocks the power of Cha Hyun Su with which he can turn monsters back into humans by entering into their unconscious and getting rid of their most desperate desires.

Cha Hyun Su wanted to defeat Nam Sang Won who was initially in Pyeon Sang Wook’s body (Lee Jin Wook) and then transferred himself to his mutant daughter, Seo Yi Su (Kim Si A). Song Kang wanted to save Seo Yi Su at all costs but Lee Eun Hyuk (Lee Do Hyun) wanted to kill Nam Sang Won at all costs.

Lee Eun Hyuk critically hits Seo Yi Su which forces Nam Sang Won to come out after which Cha Hyun Su picks up the mutant girl and lays her down somewhere away where the audience is left with the idea that she died.

Also, when Nam Sang Won dies, we see Seo Yi Su writhing in pain as if a part of her (a monstrous part of her which was from her father) was also dying.

During the last scene, in a fleeting moment, it is revealed that Nam Sang Won and Seo Yi Kyung’s daughter Seo Yi Su is revealed to be alive. A girl is shown sitting and talking to Kim Yeong Su, the small child she befriended in the stadium. Her face is not shown but she looks even older in the scene as she grows at a faster pace than normal children.

It can be understood that Cha Hyun Su was able to save Seo Yi Su as well, as there is only a small mark left on her hand as just a reminder of her powers. It could also be interpreted that Cha Hyun Su taught her how to control her powers.

See the mutant girl, Seo Yi Su’s BIG detail in the Sweet Home 3 finale here:

Know Song Kang

Song Kang is one of the most popular South Korean actors who is best known for his varied roles in K-dramas Forecasting Love and Weather, Nevertheless, Love Alarm, My Demon, and Sweet Home.

