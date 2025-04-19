The Divorce Insurance's Lee Dong Wook to hold first Japan fanmeeting in 7 years, titled The Magical Moment

Actor Lee Dong Wook announced his return to Japan to meet fans for the first time in seven years. Details of his fan meeting, titled The Magical Moment, was announced through his social media and also by his agency King Kong by Starship Entertainment, on April 18. The date, time and venue of the Tokyo meet have been revealed along with a poster release of the event. Lee Dong Wook's Japanese fans are thrilled at the surprise announcement.

The Divorce Insurance actor exuded calm sophistication in the poster, showcasing his natural charm. Lee Dong Wook gazed directly at the camera with a dreamy expression, dressed in a classic white shirt. The interplay of light and shadow added depth to the photography and created a magical moment, aptly justifying the title of the upcoming event. The 2025 fanmeeting in Japan will be held at Tokyo International Forum Hall A on May 6.

The tickets for the event sold out in no time, and additional seats had to be added to the venue due to the enthusiastic response from his global fans. Besides the Tokyo fan meet, Lee Dong Wook is reportedly preparing for several immersive events beyond the Tokyo fan meet, aiming to reciprocate his fans' love and support, and create memorable experiences for them, as reported by K-media outlet Maeil Business Newspaper on April 18.

The actor is currently appearing in the romance comedy, The Divorce Insurance, which is airing on South Korean exclusive television channel tvN and is available for international fans on Prime Video and Viki. Having premiered on March 31, new episodes of the drama are released every Monday and Tuesday. Currently 6 out of 12 episodes have been released and the lead, Lee Dong Wook and Lee Joo Bin's quirky chemistry have been receiving acclaims from fans.

According to Nielsen Korea, the drama has been showing steady rise in ratings and its April 14 episode garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 1.6 percent, seeing a 0.2 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 1.4 percent.

