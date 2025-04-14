When Life Gives You Tangerines' IU ranks No 1 on buzzworthy actor list for three consecutive weeks; The Divorce Insurance tops drama rankings

The Divorce Insurance secured the #1 ranking in the most buzzworthy drama list of the week after the release of its recent episode. As per Good Data Corporation’s latest report, The Divorce Insurance jumped up seven places from last week to claim the top spot, with its lead, Lee Dong Wook, ranking No. 6 in the actor list. When Life Gives You Tangerines, on the other hand, continued to generate buzz even two weeks after its conclusion.

The Good Data Corporation ranking is based on the data collected from news articles, online communities, videos, and social media and blog posts about K-dramas. In its buzzworthy actors list, When Life Gives You Tangerines' IU and Park Bo Gum took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots three weeks in a row, ever since the list was updated to include OTT shows besides TV broadcast dramas. The drama list is yet to be updated.

Buried Hearts continued to take the No. 2 spot with its lead, Park Hyung Sik, moving up two places to No. 4 after an explosive finale. Heo Joon Ho re-enters the list at No. 7. The Art of Negotiation's Lee Je Hoon takes the third spot on the actors list and the drama is also the third-most buzzed about this week. The Potato Lab maintained its steady rankings and took the fourth spot on the drama list.

For Eagle Brothers and Hyper Knife's Park Eun Bin concluded the top 5 of the drama and actor lists, respectively. Check out the top 10 lists below.

Top 10 K-dramas that generated the most buzz this week:

tvN - The Divorce Insurance SBS - Buried Hearts JTBC - The Art of Negotiation tvN - The Potato Lab KBS2 - For Eagle Brothers KBS2 - Cinderella Game MBC - Crushology 101 ENA - New Recruit 3 KBS2 - Villains Everywhere KBS1 - My Merry Marriage

Top 10 K-drama actors who generated the most buzz this week:

IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines) Park Bo Gum (When Life Gives You Tangerines) Lee Je Hoon (The Art of Negotiation) Park Hyung Sik (Buried Hearts) Park Eun Bin (Hyper Knife) Lee Dong Wook (The Divorce Insurance) Heo Joon Ho (Buried Hearts) Sul Kyung Gu (Hyper Knife) Kang Tae Oh (The Potato Lab) Lee Hae Young (Buried Hearts)

