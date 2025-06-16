Was BTS' Jungkook 'embarassed' about his arm tattoos? Artist reveals facing 'tremendous sense of pressure' for cover-up

BTS member Jungkook has been undergoing a process to cover up his arm tattoos, a journey that began before his military service. He opted to get rid of certain designs that were impulsive and regrettable, replacing them with new ink. On June 16, Jungkook's tattooist shared the challenges he faced while working on the cover-ups and how far along he was in the process. He also revealed that Jungkook initially lacked confidence in showcasing his tattooed arm.

Jungkook was unconfident regarding his tattoos

The BTS member didn't initially feel comfortable in openly displaying his inked arm. His initial hesitation was evident in his frequent use of full-sleeves or makeup to cover them up. His tattoo artist revealed on Instagram, “when we first met, he (Jungkook) felt very self-conscious about his tattoos and was even too embarrassed to wear short sleeves during the summer. So, our shared goal became what we called the ‘Short-Sleeve in Summer Project’.”

The biggest reason behind it was the K-pop idol's decision to get inked, largely driven by youthful impulsiveness and desires to try new things.

Jungkook's tattooist faced extreme stress while covering up his inked arm with new designs

"Reviving his (Jungkook's) previous tattoos was far from easy. The actual damage was much more severe than what appeared in photos, and there were significant limitations in terms of what subjects could be used for the cover-up," the ink artist revealed. This time around, his task was removing the old, impulse designs like the one-eye tattoo with new, meaningful ones. The complexity of the process led him to experience "stress-related hair loss," showcasing his dedication to his craft.

He also clarified that he wasn't writing tbe post to clout-chase using the global popstar's name, but was only sharing how he "felt a tremendous sense of pressure and responsibility" to do his best at his job. Talking about the process' process, he mentioned, "We completed about 70% of the work before he (Jungkook) enlisted, and we're still continuing the process as his busy schedule allows." Fans are now eagerly waiting to see how the final result turns out.

