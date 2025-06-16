Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by R S Prasanna and co-starring Genelia Deshmukh and a bunch of other wonderful actors, is all set to hit theatres on 20th June, 2025. The film's promotions have been aggressive with Aamir Khan leaving no stone unturned to create awareness of his anticipated release. As the heartwarming movie hits theatres this Friday, we discuss - why not the opening Friday but the first Saturday is the most important day for Sitaare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par, despite aggressive promotions by Aamir Khan, has not been able to create the hype an Aamir Khan starrer should be creating, 4 days out. The units of the movie have not travelled far and wide. However, based on the pre-release reports of the movie, it is expected that the reception will more or less be on the positive side. The hope is for the movie to see exponential growth on Saturday after a lukewarm start of Rs 10-11 crore net that the movie is gearing to take. It is too ambitious to call but if the movie manages to double its opening day, it will be on course to register a solid lifetime total, for a drama based movie.

A Rs 10-11 crore start would make Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan's lowest film opener in over 15 years. This starts to look worse if we account for inflation. Even Laal Singh Chaddha opened better despite going head-to-head with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. The expected low opening of Sitaare Zameen Par is the reason the growth that comes on Saturday is more crucial than the opening day itself.

The credibility of Aamir Khan will be put to test yet again. After his last couple of misfires, the hopes on Sitaare Zameen Par, despite the tepid opening that it is expected to take, are high. If the concept of the movie bodes well with the moviegoers, it will do well theatrically. Expecting a response like Dangal is not justified considering how drama movies are performing post-pandemic. However, what makes box office exciting are its surprises and Sitaare Zameen Par can well be one of the few that we get to see this year.

