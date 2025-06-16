Rs 200 Crore Worldwide Box Office Club 2025: Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 becomes 7th movie of the year to enter the list

Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa and others crossed Rs 200 crore at the global box office over its second weekend. The movie sits at around Rs 220 crore gross after 10 days and is expected to gross around Rs 265-270 crore in its full run. By crossing Rs 200 crore, Housefull 5 has become the 7th Indian movie of 2025 to cross the abovementioned number, after Chhaava, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Good Bad Ugly, Empuraan, Thudarum and Raid 2.

The List Of Indian Movies To Cross Rs 200 Crore Worldwide In 2025 Are As Under:

Chhaava - Rs 783 crore

Sankranthiki Vasthunam - Rs 245 crore

Good Bad Ugly - Rs 242 crore

Empuraan - Rs 264 crore

Thudarum - Rs 233 crore

Raid 2 - Rs 222 crore

Housefull 5 - Rs 220 crore (in 10 days)

Housefull 5 emerged as Akshay Kumar's 4th biggest opener, and his biggest non-holiday opener in India. It also took his career best start internationally as well. After an opening weekend cume of Rs 131 crore worldwide, Housefull 5 looks to double it in the full run, for a worldwide lifetime of Rs 265 - 270 crore. While this number will barely ensure that the budget of the movie is recovered, it is good news for Akshay Kumar, who has been going through a lean movie phase, despite a few of his underperforming movies in this phase receiving unanimous acclaim.

Housefull 5 looks to secure an average verdict, subject to how it holds over the next couple of weeks. The future line-up of the actor looks absolutely bright with all strong box office contenders. Jolly LLB 3 will continue the reigns and then Welcome To The Jungle and Bhoot Bangla will build on expected success of Jolly LLB 3.

The next two contenders for the Rs 200 crore global club are Sitaare Zameen Par and Kuberaa. Son Of Sardaar 2 and War 2 shall also find a place in the list of Indian movies to cross Rs 200 crore worldwide in 2025.

