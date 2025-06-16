Shakira Says Her ‘Life Hasn’t Been Kind’ After Breakup With Gerard Piqué: A Look Back at Their 11-Year Relationship

After more than a decade together, Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s once unshakable relationship came to an end in June 2022. Since then, the global pop icon has spoken candidly about her emotional growth and the personal upheaval that accompanied their separation.

Shakira recently addressed the aftermath of the split at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where she accepted the award for Best Latin Pop Album. “Life hasn't always been kind,” she admitted in an interview with Live From E! at the event.

As reported by The People, the singer emphasized that, while painful, her journey has taught her resilience. She also referenced her 2009 hit, stating that despite it all, “The she-wolf is still here.”

A romance that began on the world stage

Shakira and Gerard Piqué first met in 2010 during the filming of her “Waka Waka” music video for the FIFA World Cup. Their connection sparked quickly, and by 2011, they had gone public with their relationship. Over the years, they welcomed two sons—Milan and Sasha—and appeared inseparable.

Despite the closeness, Shakira later revealed she had hesitated to marry. “Marriage scares the out of me,” she said during a 2020 interview with 60 Minutes, preferring the unpredictability of being seen as a girlfriend rather than a wife.

The collapse and consequences

Despite their image, cracks had formed. By mid-2022, reports surfaced that Piqué was living apart from Shakira. This eventually led to the couple confirming their separation. As reported by People en Español, Shakira revealed that she learned of Piqué’s betrayal—he allegedly cheated with his current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti—while her father was in intensive care.

“Everything happened at once,” she said. “My home was falling apart.”

Months later, she released songs that seemed to channel that pain directly, some of which referenced infidelity and emotional loss. Shakira has also been transparent about the pain she endured and the sacrifices she made.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Shakira said she had put her career on hold “to be next to Gerard, so he could play football.” Despite this, she feels more self-reliant than ever. “I feel complete,” she said in an earlier appearance on Canal Estrellas in 2023.

