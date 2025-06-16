Was David Beckham’s Father’s Day post an attempt at peace amid rift with firstborn son Brooklyn Beckham?

Former English footballer Sir David Beckham and his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, are believed to have been under a rough patch in their bonding for quite some time now.

Reports about a fallout between the two were first reported in April 2022. It happened after rumors floated that Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz, refused to wear a gown designed by her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, at their wedding.

While most of it still remains conjecture with no actual confirmation, David’s recent IG post has now grabbed attention amid all the buzz.

David Beckham’s Father’s Day post dedicated to his four kids

Recently, the footballer took to his IG stories and shared a series of photos with his children, including Brooklyn, Romeo James, Cruz and Harper. He not only dropped individual photos of every child but also packed in some unmissable pictures of the Beckham siblings together.

Interestingly, one of them also included a very special photo of David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham, back when the latter was merely a boy. Well, this marks a rare moment since the two are said to be having a private fallout.

David Beckham’s message for his kids

Along with the post, the footballer also penned a long caption, tagging his wife and all their kids together.

His note read, “My most important & favourite job in life is being a dad... I'm so proud of all of you and like daddy ( sorry boys ) tells you every single day I will always be here for you no matter what... Mummy thank you for doing the most important part and making me a father there is no greater gift in life than making me a dad... Happy Father's Day... I love you kiddies more than you could imagine..”

More about David Beckham’s feud with son Brooklyn

Based on multiple reports, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz are said to have distanced themselves from David and Victoria.

Lately, Brooklyn’s social media posts have also fueled reports of a rift since he is often seen dropping cryptic captions or even sporting tattoos, which signify a hidden message of siding with his wife over his parents.

When Brooklyn skipped congratulating father David Beckham on being conferred knighthood

Speculations about their rift widened far more when Brooklyn and Nicola skipped congratulating David Beckham after he was conferred the prestigious Knighthood during King Charles III’s birthday honors.

The young couple was even absent at the footballer’s 50th birthday celebration, which was seemingly graced by other Beckham siblings.

