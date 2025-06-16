Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 10: THIS Islander Got Dumped Amid Surprise Coupling of New Bombshells

Love Island USA has returned to the screens for season 7. In its first 10 episodes that have been released on the digital platform, the audience and the islanders witnessed drama, tears, fights, and romance. However, a major twist in the newest episode led to a shocking eviction.

The host of the show, Ariana Madix, revealed to the islanders that, according to the fan votes, three contestants will couple up with the new bombshells, Iris Kendall, Jalen Brown, and Pepe Garcia. However, this would leave the chosen islanders’ former partners vulnerable to getting dumped.

Advertisement

Which islander faced the shocking eviction in Love Island season 7?

Announcing the fans’ decision on Love Island, Madix revealed that Iris was newly coupled with Jeremiah, Jalen got together with Olandria Carthen, and Pepe with Hannah Fields. This twist left Huda, Taylor, and Charlie in the danger zone. According to the votes, Charlie was dumped, leaving the other contestants teary-eyed.

While the eviction was hurtful for Hannah and Charlie’s other friends on the show, three islanders were responsible for getting the latter out. Amaya Espinal, Chelley Bissainthe, and Cierra Ortega wrote Charlie’s name to oust him; two votes against Huda were made by Ace Greene and Nic Vansteenberghe. The one vote against Taylor was pulled out by Austin Shepard.

Moreover, the previous pairs of the vulnerable contestants and the new bombshells were not allowed to vote.

As for the upcoming episodes, the intensity of drama seems to go a notch higher. According to the preview, Hannah is heartbroken. She sobs while holding the pictures of herself and Charlie from the photobooth. It will be interesting to watch with whom the islanders will end up moving forward.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Meet the Cast of Love Island Season 7: Olandia Carthen to Ace Greene