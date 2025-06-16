Kannappa First Review: Rajinikanth watches film with Vishnu Manchu in private screening, says 'I’ve been waiting 22 years'

Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, is releasing in theaters on June 27, 2025, aiming for a grand release. Now, the movie has been watched by superstar Rajinikanth, sharing his first response to the mythological fantasy venture.

In a post on social media, actor-producer Mohan Babu shared a few glimpses with Rajinikanth, watching the film with his best friend. With few words, the veteran actor said:

“On June 15, Pedarayudu completed 30 glorious years since its theatrical release. On the same day, my best friend Rajinikanth watched #Kannappa along with his family. The love, warmth, and encouragement he gave after the film is something I will never forget.”

Apart from him, Mohan Babu’s son and the lead actor, Vishnu Manchu, revealed how Rajinikanth hugged him after watching the film and said, “Last night, Rajinikanth uncle watched #Kannappa.”

“After the film, he gave me a tight hug. He told me that he loved #Kannappa. I’ve been waiting 22 years as an actor for that hug,” he added.

See the glimpses ft Rajinikanth

