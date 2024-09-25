The School Nurse Files celebrates 4 years of release: 5 reasons why Jung Yu Mi-Nam Joo Hyuk starrer is an unhinged underrated gem

The School Nurse Files is a horror comedy which is adapted from the novel by Chung Serang. The drama starring Jung Yu Mi and Nam Joo Hyuk tells the story of a new school nurse teacher who has the ability to see monsters who are formed from human desires. The school’s Chinese language teacher has special energy. They team up to protect the students.

The School Nurse Files premiered on September 25, 2020. As the series celebrates 4 years of its release, here are 5 reasons why it is a must-watch.

Whacky comedy

The School Nurse Files delivers whacky and unhinged humor through its absurd and unpredictable premise. The drama is unhinged due to its wildly imaginative premise blended with the mundane making it bizarre. There are battles against jelly-like creatures representing suppressed emotions. Of course, it is whacky.

With surreal visuals, quirky tools like toy swords, and creatures only she can see, the series defies conventions. Its unpredictable plot, eccentric characters, and chaotic mix of comedy and supernatural elements make it an unrestrained show

Dichotomy of main characters

Jung Yu Mi plays Ahn Eun Young and Nam Joo Hyuk takes on the role of Hong In Pyo.

Ahn Eun Young is a logical and tough school nurse with the unique ability to see and fight jelly monsters which are created out of human emotions. She’s determined yet weary and balances duty with isolation. Hong In Pyo on the other hand is a teacher with a protective aura, serves as her opposite. He is calm, intellectual, and reserved. His energy enhances Eun Young’s powers. Together they form a balanced duo and complement each other’s strengths in the battle against the jelly monsters.

Negative emotions turn into jellies? Oddness of plot

Ahn Eun Young is a high school nurse who battles jelly-like creatures representing negative emotions, using a toy sword and BB gun. The whole premise in itself is bizarre. The eccentric creatures, quirky characters, and surreal situations blend fantasy and comedy in an offbeat way. Its humor lies in the outrageous, imaginative scenarios and Eun Young’s nonchalant approach to battling these odd, unseen threats in everyday school life.

Performances

Jung Yu Mi made her debut in 2004 and has been in the industry for the past two decades. The actress is known for her roles in projects like Train to Busan, Kim Ji Young: Born 1982 and more. For this role, the actress perfectly channels a stoic face and expresses the character's emotions through the eyes and dialogue.

Nam Joo Hyuk made his debut in 2014 with the drama Surplus Princess. From a playful sports star in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo to a broken and struggling journalist in The Light in Your Eyes, the actor has been part of many popular series. In The School Nurse Files, the actor takes on a more subtle approach and brings out the calmness of the character very well.

Uniqueness

There is probably no other drama in the world in which emotions turn into jelly. Needless to say, The School Nurse Files has a unique story. Its quirky mix of fantasy and humor, paired with whimsical tools like toy swords, defies conventional genre boundaries. The show’s vivid visuals, unpredictable storyline, and underlying emotional themes create an eccentric yet meaningful narrative,

