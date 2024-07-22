The Show, Inkigayo, M Countdown and more Korean music shows canceled for 3 weeks due to 2024 Paris Olympics

In a scheduling shake-up, SBS has announced that Inkigayo will be on hiatus for three weeks: July 21, July 28, and August 4, due to its coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics. This cancellation joins a growing list of music shows affected by the event.

On July 22, SBS announced that Inkigayo would join the list of music shows taking a hiatus in the upcoming weeks due to extensive coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics. This means that fans will not be able to enjoy the popular music program on July 21, July 28, and August 4. The network has apologized for any inconvenience and asked for viewers' understanding as they prioritize Olympic coverage, which will dominate from July 24 to August 12.

This brief hiatus doesn't stop with Inkigayo. Other major music shows are also being temporarily sidelined. The Show will not air on July 16, 23, or 30, while M Countdown and Music Bank will skip August 1 and August 2/9, respectively. Music Core will take breaks on July 27 and August 3.

This wave of cancellations has left K-pop fans disheartened, as the lack of broadcast opportunities means fewer chances for their favorite artists to win the coveted music show awards. Meanwhile, fans are left hoping that the networks might find alternative ways to acknowledge achievements and celebrate artist milestones despite the absence of these popular music shows.

As the Paris Olympics draws near, the focus will understandably shift, but K-pop fans eagerly await any creative solutions to keep the spirit of music awards alive during this temporary hiatus.

Meanwhile, the SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer is set to light up the midyear with a spectacular showcase of performances from top artists. Hosting this star-studded event are NCT’s Doyoung, IVE’s An Yu Jin, and TXT’s Yeonjun, each a former Inkigayo MC. An Yu Jin and Yeonjun, who previously co-hosted the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon, are sure to bring their dynamic chemistry back to the stage. This summer special promises a dazzling wrap-up to the first half of 2024.

