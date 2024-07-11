The Story of Park's Marriage Contract's Yoo Seon Ho parts ways with CUBE Entertainment after 7 years

Yoo Seon Ho is an actor and singer who was managed by CUBE Entertainment for the last 7 years. The star has decided to part ways with the company after his contract expired. He is known for his roles in Under the Queen's Umbrella and The Story of Park's Marriage Contract. Additionally, he was also a contestant on the hit survival show Produce 101 Season 2.

Yoo Seon Ho to look for opportunities with other agencies after contract expiration with CUBE Entertainment

On July 11, Hankyung reported that actor Yoo Seon Ho has agreed not to renew his contract with CUBE Entertainment. He was a part of the agency for the past 7 years. He will be searching for a new agency and will be focusing more on his acting career.

More about Yoo Seon Ho

Yoo Seon Ho appeared on the popular reality idol survival program Produce 101 Season 2 which aired in 2017. He made an impression on the audience with his talent as a CUBE trainee. The same year he made his debut as an actor with the drama Devil Inspector.

As an actor, he has impressed the audience with his roles in My Strange Hero, Undercover, The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim and more. He rose to fame as he appeared in the historical drama Under the Queen's Umbrella and played Prince Gye Sung who enjoys dressing up as a woman. But due to societal norms, he has to keep it an absolute secret.

Advertisement

He last appeared in the romance comedy The Story of Park's Marriage Contract alongside Lee se Young and Bae In Hyuk. The drama based on the web novel by Kim Neo Ul and illustrated by B was well received by the viewers.

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN achieves personal best pre-order sales surpassing 2.2 million copies of 2nd full album ROMANCE : UNTOLD