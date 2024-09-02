THEBLACKLABEL confirms MEOVV’s September 6 debut with exciting trailer featuring Sooin, Gawon, Anna, Narin and Ella

MEOVV, a new girl group by THEBLACKLABEL, is all set for their official debut. On September 2, the agency unveiled a cinematic trailer announcing the group’s debut on September 6. The trailer features the five members: Sooin, Gawon, Anna, Narin, and Ella. Their charisma and captivating visuals are already raising anticipation for MEOVV’s journey.

On September 2, THEBLACKLABEL unveiled an exciting trailer on their YouTube channel featuring the five members of their new girl group, MEOVV. They are now confirmed to debut on September 6 with their first music, scheduled to drop at 6 PM KST.

The cinematic trailer features a handful of stylish shots capturing the insane yet unique beauty of each member. Sooin, Gawon, Anna, Narin, and Ella - each of them showcase their strong personality in the trailer. The video starts with the members’ individual frames, and then they all come together for the formation in the last scene, raising anticipation.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to the group’s debut. In particular, the contemporary and ultra-modern vibe in the announcement trailer promises a refreshing concept from MEOVV. Many think they might just be the next trendsetter in the realm of K-pop.

Watch MEOVV’s announcement trailer here:

MEOVV is the first girl group by THEBLACKLABEL, a YG Entertainment subsidiary formed by Teddy, who worked as a producer for BLACKPINK. This new girl group is formed with five dynamic and uber-talented members. Most of them are already quite familiar with the entertainment industry, which is demonstrated through their confidence in front of the camera. The oldest member is Sooin, who harbors an intense passion for dancing. She is already garnering popularity for her striking resemblance with Bae Suzy.

Advertisement

The second oldest member, Gawon, was reportedly a trainee under YG Entertainment before joining THEBLACKLABEL. She is also a former model who worked with many big brands in the past.

On the other hand, Anna is the only Japanese member of MEOVV. She kickstarted her modeling career in 2014 in Japan and gradually rose to fame. Member Narin also boasts great dancing skills, which will soon be showcased through the group’s debut.

Lastly, Ella is the maknae. She is known for her close relationship with BLACKPINK and her resemblance to Jennie. She has been with THEBLACKLABEL since 2018 as a model.

ALSO READ: YG Entertainment announces legal action against malicious deepfakes of BLACKPINK, BABYMONSTER and more