Who is Ella McKenzie Gross? First member of THE BLACK LABEL's MEOVV and BLACKPINK's beloved hoobae

THE BLACK LABEL had been teasing the fans about introducing their first-ever K-pop group, and they have finally made the big revelation. MEOVV, the girl group, is speculated to have four members, and the first one has been announced to be Ella McKenzie Gross. The young artist has been around the K-pop scene as a trainee and has gained significant popularity among fans. As she is set to officially debut, let’s find out more about her journey and background.

Who is Ella McKenzie Gross?

Garnering attention as a young Miranda Kerr or, according to Korean media outlets, a young Song Hye Kyo and dubbed the nickname "little Jennie" by BLACKPINK fans, Ella McKenzie Gross was born on December 1, 2008, in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of a Korean mother and a German-American father. However, she carries the Korean name Nabi, adding her maternal heritage to the background.

Ella McKenzie Gross's modeling and acting career

Praised as a "prodigy" in both modeling and acting, Ella McKenzie Gross made her debut on the cover of a magazine at just two years old after being discovered in a park in South Korea. Signed to L.A. Models, she quickly became a sought-after face, working with top brands such as Zara, H&M, GAP, Fendi, Levi's, and Tommy Hilfiger.

At age nine, Ella McKenzie Gross dazzled the fashion world by debuting on the runway at the Tokyo Girls Collection A/W 2018 show at Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo in front of 30,000 spectators. She continued to make waves by walking in Tokyo Girls Collection S/S 2019 and 2019 New York Fashion Week.

In July 2018, the artist transitioned from L.A. Models to THE BLACK LABEL, where co-founder Teddy Park noted her exceptional talent, suggesting she might also excel in music.

However, not just music but the artist also delved into acting. She began her acting career with Monster Talent Management, a U.S.-based agency representing stars like Zendaya and Dylan Minnette. She has starred in the Netflix series titled Malibu Rescue. She also went on to appear in the series’ feature film Malibu Rescue: The Movie in 2019 and subsequently in the sequel Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave in 2020.

The artist has also gone on to appear in various other television series such as Heathers, Teachers, Star Trek: Picard, and more.

Ella McKenzie Gross’s upcoming debut with MEOVV

In February 2024, leaked photos of The Black Label trainees, rumored to be members of the agency's upcoming girl group, quickly circulated online, prominently featuring Ella McKenzie Gross.

THE BLACK LABEL officially announced plans to debut a new girl group in the first half of 2024, prompting massive attention from the K-pop community. On August 21, 2024, the agency unveiled a teaser featuring Ella McKenzie Gross, announcing her as the first member of the group. The news quickly gained attention from fans as they awaited the budding star’s much-anticipated step in the industry.

More about MEOVV

Apart from Ella McKenzie Gross, the group is rumored to have 3 more members, out of which two will be overseas Koreans and 1 domestic Korean. THE BLACK LABEL’s popular trainees, Bailey Sok (Korean-American) and Chloe Lee (Korean-American), are expected to be a part of the girl group.