THROWBACK: When BTS' song's lyrics helped Japanese fan save people from fire tragedy in Itaewon

In today’s heartwarming and unexpected throwback story from 2022, a BTS fan’s quick thinking and love for the group helped prevent a potentially tragic fire in Itaewon, Seoul. The incident happened when a Japanese ARMY (BTS’ beloved fans) was visiting South Korea for vacation. While walking home from a night out in Itaewon, they noticed a rubbish heap on the sidewalk that had caught fire.

Unable to speak Korean fluently, the ARMY’s mind immediately went to one of BTS’ hit songs, Fire, from their first compilation album, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever, released in 2016, which shares the same word for "fire" in Korean: 불 (bul). Seizing the moment, the fan ran into a nearby restaurant, shouting "fire" in Korean, thanks to the song’s influence.

Here’s the music video for BTS’ hit 2016 song FIRE;

Their cries were understood by locals, who quickly sprang into action. People from nearby establishments grabbed fire extinguishers and rushed to douse the flames before they could spread. The swift response averted what could have been a much larger disaster, and the event was even covered on South Korean nighttime news.

This remarkable story shows just how unexpected influences can have a profound impact, even potentially saving lives. The fan’s knowledge of BTS’ music, particularly the song Fire, became a life-saving tool in a moment of urgency. It’s a perfect example of how music can transcend language and create connections that may be unexpected but powerful.

As BTS’ global influence continues to grow, the group’s positive impact reaches far beyond the music industry. In addition to heartwarming moments like this, recently, BTS has teamed up with South Korea's National Museum Cultural Foundation for their third DALMAJUNG collection. This unique collaboration, celebrating traditional Korean art, will launch on October 9, just in time for Hangeul Day, a national holiday honoring the creation of the Korean alphabet.

Despite being on a break from group activities, BTS remains active in various ways. Jin is entertaining fans with his variety show appearances while preparing for his first solo album. Meanwhile, J-Hope is set to be discharged from military service on October 17, adding to the excitement as BTS gears up for a full group reunion in 2025.

