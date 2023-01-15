THROWBACK: When Miss Universe Korea Hanna Kim revealed her BTS bias and favourite K-drama

Hanna Kim works in the field of clinical research as a linguist and a translator as well as harbours a liking for ballet. She used to be an English teacher and is an inspiration for many, thanks to the thoughts that she has expressed throughout her journey. While speaking with many fans and admirers of her work in a QnA session on Miss Universe’s social media, she was asked about Hallyu and if she possesses any interest in things like K-pop and K–drama that have taken over the world.

Hanna Kim was named Miss Universe Korea for 2022, representing South Korea at the 71st Miss Universe 2022 Competition held at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States on Saturday, Jan 14, 2023. While the final winner was announced as model R'Bonney Gabriel of the USA, we take a look back at the Korean contestant at the event and her many interests.

She was quick to answer that at the time, she was really interested in the ENA drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ which successfully shook the world thanks to its unexpected entrance and charm. Starring Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae On and Kang Ki Young in the lead roles the K-drama focused on trying to break the stereotypes around autism and autistic people. Hanna Kim herself has advocated for mental health and especially those of the families of cancer patients, after losing her father to the disease. She has promoted a safe and comforting environment for people in despair and in need of help. The drama of her choice fits right into her values and allows people to understand her more deeply.

About Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Released in 2022, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ is a K-drama by ENA which has received a lot of positive responses from viewers around the world. Park Eun Bin took on the titular role of an attorney named Woo Young Woo who is a person on the autistic spectrum and decides to join the Hanbada Law Firm. There she meets Lee Jun Ho, which is the character of Kang Tae Oh, who is an employee in the litigation team of the firm. Moreover, there is Jung Myung Seok played by Kang Ki Young, who acts as Woo Young Woo’s mentor. The whole drama followed many complex cases that were solved with the help of the ASD lawyer as she felt the feeling of falling in love for the first time. It answered a lot of questions that the fans of the show might have had previously as well as broke barriers in terms of understanding people who are on the autistic spectrum.

Hanna Kim about BTS

The beauty was also asked about her interest in K-pop as well as the global sensation BTS. To this, she revealed that she’s an ARMY (BTS fan). She continued talking about her love for the group saying how she was a big fan and liked them not only for their chart-topping songs and explosive performances but also for their message. She supported and adored their feelings for people who are suffering or those who have lost hope which also seemed to have resonated with her personal life as well as her own message. She added that in moments when she was really down or going through a hard time, she listened to BTS’ songs which gave her hope to continue.

Who is Hanna Kim’s BTS bias?

Miss Universe Korea has her mind set on one person. Hanna Kim revealed how she was Jungkook biased in the same live chat with her fans. A fellow beauty, hilariously detailed her love for the maknae of BTS revealing her dear secrets. She showed off her phone case with Jungkook’s name on it as well as her phone’s lock screen which was also a photo of the K-pop star. She once again confessed her affection for the South Korean group as well as Jungkook.

About BTS

BTS is a seven-member boy group that debuted in 2013. With RM leading the pack, there’s Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook who come together to form the K-pop icons who have successfully taken over the world. With their global fame, the group has become synonymous with one of the biggest acts of all time, growing its audience further each day. In June 2022, on the occasion of their 9th debut anniversary, the group revealed their plans of starting multiple solo projects alongside their group activities which have given way to solo debuts from J-Hope, Jin and RM so far. As of now, the oldest member Jin is off to complete his mandatory military service.