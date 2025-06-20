The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, June 19 Episode: Hope Doesn’t Trust Daphne, Ridge Reacts to Nick’s Return

In the June 19 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, relationships were tested, and old flames stirred up new tension. While Hope and Carter navigated their future, Steffy made a surprising move to bring Daphne back from Paris. Meanwhile, Ridge struggled with his emotions after seeing Brooke with a man from the past, Nick Marone.

Hope shares concerns over Daphne’s return

At Forrester Creations, Hope, Steffy, and Carter wrapped up a meeting where Steffy suggested reviving their fragrance line by bringing Daphne back from Paris. Carter seemed uneasy with the idea. Hope agreed it might help the brand, but reminded everyone that Daphne once pursued Carter and is now engaged to him. She questioned whether Daphne would respect their relationship.

Hope and Carter later shared a kiss in the wardrobe room, where they discussed the Daphne situation more privately. Hope admitted that she didn’t fully trust Daphne, even if she trusted Carter. While she understood the business side of it, she worried that Daphne’s presence would remind her of past issues. Carter reassured her, saying Steffy likely wouldn’t get her way and that Daphne would stay in Paris.

In Paris, Steffy called Daphne to praise her latest fragrance sample and ask her to return to L.A. Daphne hesitated, pointing out that the product should speak for itself.

When Steffy confirmed Carter and Hope's engagement, Daphne declined the offer, saying she couldn't come back, not while thinking about Carter. After the call, Daphne reflected on her memories with Carter.

Ridge is bothered by Nick and Brooke's reunion

Meanwhile, at the Forrester mansion, Taylor noticed Ridge was distracted. He confessed that he walked in on Brooke with Nick Marone. Ridge admitted he didn't like seeing them together. Although he claimed it wasn't about Brooke, he called Nick a 'tool' and said he never liked him or Bill, accusing them both of having big egos.

Taylor tried to reason with Ridge, saying Brooke had the right to see Nick. She even suggested Brooke and Nick might reconnect, which irritated Ridge further. Despite the tension, Taylor and Ridge ended the conversation with a warm embrace.

Elsewhere, Brooke opened up to Katie about Nick's surprise visit. Katie was shocked to learn Nick kissed Brooke and expressed that maybe his timing was right. Brooke admitted Nick told her she deserved better than Ridge, and she agreed. Katie suspected Ridge might be jealous, especially after learning he walked in on them. Brooke said Ridge told her to stay away from Nick, which Katie took as a sign that Ridge might still have feelings for her.

