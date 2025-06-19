Will Single's Inferno star Dex become concubine to Suzy's empress in Men of the Harem? Actor's agency reacts to reports

Men of the Harem is an upcoming fantasy romance drama about an empress's revenge, touching on themes of politics, power dynamics and complexities of building relationships within a harem. In May, Bae Suzy was reported to be offered to lead the series, and a month later, Dex was approached to play another important character in the drama, as per My Daily's June 19 report.

Dex to star as concubine in Men of the Harem

Men of the Harem is a story about Latil (role offered to Suzy), a newly crowned empress who, after being scorned by her former lover, decides to form her own harem as an act of revenge. Latil will plan to take five male concubines to cause them the same pain she felt when her beloved cheated on her. Dex was offered the role of one of the five men. The story explored themes of revenge and unconventional relationships within a royal setting.

Dex's agency's response to reports of joining Suzy in Men of the Harem

Dex's agency's KTHD Studio, confirmed receiving the offer; however, they refrained from spilling anything more. They stated, "The appearance has not been decided. We only received a proposal, and nothing has been decided yet." They provided a cautious response regarding being in discussions about the casting offer, just like the other unconfirmed cast member, Suzy.

Suzy's agency's response to star as an empress in Men of the Harem

Suzy’s agency, Management SOOP, confirmed that the actress received the offer to play the protagonist in Men of Harem. They stated, “It is a project that we have received an offer for and are currently reviewing it.”

Though none of the actors' sides confirmed their participation in the project as of yet, the excitement surrounding their possible pairing has been growing. Due to their fan following and soaring careers, casting them together might be a good move by director Lee Eung Bok.

About Dex's acting career

Dex has built a dedicated fandom for himself due to his good looks and his choice of projects. He starred as a contestant and panel member of the popular South Korean dating show, Single's Inferno. He made his debut in a major role in K-dramas through the horror-thriller series Tarot and awaits his next.

