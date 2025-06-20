Kuberaa Twitter Review: 13 tweets to read about Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna’s Rs 120 crore-budget social thriller

All eyes are on Kuberaa as it finally made it to the silver screens on June 20. The film had been ruling all charts even before its release, and audiences seem to be quite excited about what’s in store for them with such a gripping action drama social thriller in the pipeline.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the movie’s highlight has definitely been its stellar star cast. Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Jim Sarbh seem to have raised expectations of a fine performance already.

And now, as the film has been released, several audiences have made it to watch the first day, first show, and have now left reviews on X (Twitter).

Kuberaa Twitter review

Well, to begin with, unanimously, Kuberaa seems to have hit the right chord among fans, as most of them are impressed with the kind of cinematic presentation they got to witness.

The screenplay, background music by Devi Sri Prasad, and the narrative have been agreed to have brought something new to the table for most viewers.

Moreover, they have appreciated how Sekhar Kammula has directed seasoned actors like Dhanush and Nagarjuna to deliver performances that are both realistic and unique, unlike most other movies.

Speaking about the cast of the film, Dhanush’s performance as a beggar named Deva has earned a lot of acclaim and appreciation from the majority of fans. They have deemed it as one of his best works so far.

However, there have also been slight drawbacks that some netizens have pointed out. For some, the first half of the film lagged in speed. Many others mentioned that the second half became boring after a certain point, including the unrealistic visuals that did not align with the film's flow.

Kuberaa’s budget and cast fees

Well, Kuberaa has been one of Sekhar Kammula’s most ambitious projects so far, and it is said to have been made on a budget of Rs. 120 crores.

According to a Daily Jagran report, Dhanush is reportedly charging Rs. 30 crores as fees for the film, which accounts for nearly 36 percent of the total budget.

On the other hand, another report by Filmibeat claimed that while Nagarjuna Akkineni received a pay cheque of Rs. 14 crores, Rashmika Mandanna got Rs. 4 crores for her role.

