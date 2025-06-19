Ex-NCT's Taeil got on birthday livestream 1 day after crime, netizens react to unbothered stance after police surrender

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Former NCT member Moon Taeil faced intense scrutiny after admitting to sexually assaulting an intoxicated Chinese woman with two acquaintances during his first trial on June 18. Critics are revisiting his past actions, including a birthday livestream held just a day after the crime was committed.

Additionally, his resurfaced video of socializing and drinking with female friends before the trial of the case raised questions regarding his remorse.

Taeil's 2024 birthday live revisited amid quasi-rape case

On June 14, 2024, just a day after sexually assaulting a foreign woman, Taeil hosted a birthday livestream on Instagram. During the live broadcast, the former NCT member played the guitar, laughed while engaging in fun conversations with his fans, and shared his future music plans with them.

Following his confession at the first trial of the case, held at the Seoul Central District Court on June 18, netizens have revisited the incident, along with his past drinking details.

Taeil's drinking video revisited amid quasi-rape case

Taeil was spotted unwinding with female friends over drinks in April 2025. He was seen in a relaxed mood, without showcasing any worries regarding his impending court trial. His friends even allegedly asked everyone not to click photos of them, citing the mental stress the K-pop artist has been going through due to the quasi-rape case's investigation.

The photos and the description of the encounter with Taeil went viral on social media, with fans bashing him online.

Taeil gets criticized following resurfacing of birthday live and drinking details

As Taeil's past debatable actions were revisited, it led to immense criticism against him. Fans expressed frustration regarding his laughter and enjoyment of life, as if he were not guilty of any heinous crime. They felt that he showed no remorse for his actions, and called him absolutely "disgusting."

Referring to the prosecution's plea of a 7-year jail sentence for Taeil, they stated that it wasn't enough and he needed to "serve the longest time in jail."

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or an NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Moon Taeil claims SM Entertainment 'kicked' him out of NCT amid quasi-rape case, reveals taking part-time jobs for funds