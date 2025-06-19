THE BOYZ's agency chairwoman admits 'failing to properly manage' Ju Haknyeon amid AV star scandal: 'We humbly accept…'

Following the controversy involving Ju Haknyeon, the leadership of ONE HUNDRED Label has broken its silence. On June 18, Chairwoman Cha Ga Won delivered a formal apology on behalf of the agency. She acknowledged the gravity of the situation and accepted responsibility for what she described as serious shortcomings in artist supervision.

Ju Haknyeon, once a member of the K-pop boy group THE BOYZ, found himself at the center of a scandal. He was spotted with AV actress Asuka Kirara at a Tokyo bar in late May.

In response, ONE HUNDRED Label announced his immediate departure from the group. They terminated his exclusive contract, citing “personal issues” at first. But fans and the media were already piecing together the full story.

Cha Ga Won’s statement

In a statement, Chairwoman Cha “deeply apologises” to fans, supporters, and the wider public for the controversy surrounding one of their artists. She didn’t attempt to shift blame but instead took full responsibility for the fallout. The agency acknowledges that it failed in its duty to adequately oversee and manage the private actions and professional conduct of its artists.

“We humbly accept that we failed to properly manage our artists’ private lives and conduct,” Cha said.

She added, “Through this incident, we have come to fully recognize the weight of our responsibility and are reflecting deeply.” She acknowledged that the situation has served as a wake-up call.

Cha emphasized that this moment will be used as an opportunity to initiate systemic change within the agency. She explained that ONE HUNDRED Label would take immediate steps to revise its internal management structure.

Plans include introducing structured educational programs to raise awareness among trainees and artists about personal responsibility and public expectations. These programs will also address the consequences of private actions becoming public scandals.

The timeline: From suspension to termination

The scandal first surfaced through a report by Shūkan Bunshun, a Japanese media outlet. The article included photographs showing Ju Haknyeon at a private bar in Tokyo with Asuka Kirara. She’s a former adult actress. She was allegedly seen hugging and leaning her head on his shoulder in images.

The photos, which showed them in close proximity, fueled controversy online. Fans and netizens criticized the idol’s behavior, calling it inappropriate and damaging to the group’s image.

Initially, the agency responded vaguely. They stated that Ju Haknyeon would be temporarily halting activities for personal reasons. But just two days later, the situation escalated. The agency issued an official statement confirming his full departure from THE BOYZ and the immediate cancellation of his contract.

