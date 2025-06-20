Did Brad Pitt Shade Angelina Jolie at F1 Premiere? 'No Drama' Remark About Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Raises Eyebrows

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon walked the red carpet at the F1 premiere together in New York City. The actor seemed very much in love with his partner while allegedly throwing shade at his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. The source close to the couple revealed to People Magazine that Pitt and de Ramon are “perfect” together.

Advertisement

Moreover, the Wolfs actor also complimented his girlfriend, stating that she is “no drama,” stated a close source. While it was a sweet comment on the actor’s part, the fans believed that it might be a target aimed at Jolie, with whom he shares six kids.

Brad Pitt’s thoughts about Ines de Ramon

While Brad Pitt is busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie, F1, an insider close to the actor talked about the comfort that Pitt shares with Ines de Ramon. The source claimed, “She's no drama, very supportive and they're doing really well.” They also added that the jewelry designer was “perfect” for him.

As for their red carpet appearance, the actor stepped in wearing a white shirt with black pants and a blazer. Complementing the movie star’s look, de Ramon also opted for a white outfit.

She donned a white, halter-neckline top with a flowy skirt. For Pitt’s big day, the designer tied her hair back and picked out a white bag to go with her ensemble.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the news about de Ramon being the perfect pair for the actor came after the couple stepped out for a dinner date with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

The duo was first linked together in November 2022, and made their red carpet debut during the Venice Film Festival premiere of Pitt movie with George Clooney, Wolfs.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Fan Or Not, Brad Pitt Believes F1 The Movie Will 'Appeal Equally' To All, Expresses Disbelief Over ‘Visceral Driving Experience’