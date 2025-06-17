Bade Achhe Lagte Hain New Season: Hit or Fail? Netizens react to Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda starrer 1st episode

The wait is finally over as Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda are back onscreen together in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season. Ever since the show was announced and the promos were out, fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. Now, on June 16, the first episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season released, and it has been the talk of the town since then. Netizens have taken over the internet to express their admiration for Shivangi and Harshad.

Advertisement

Netizens have flooded X (formerly known as Twitter) with their opinions on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season. Fans are already in love with Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's acting mettle and can't get over their chemistry. Female fans of Harshad are on cloud nine to see their favorite back on screen after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Meanwhile, Shivangi as Bhagyashree won the hearts of the audience.

One fan wrote, "#HarshadChopda finally after 1.5 yrs again seen him on tv screen feel so happy #Balh4 Rishabh looks with cap so handsome HARSHAD IS BACK AS RISHABH," another fan commented, "Shivangi joshi as Bhagyashree is breath of fresh air so real and relatable Her acting is just outstanding."

Netizens share thoughts about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the new season of Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda has certainly impressed the fans. In the show, Shivangi plays the role of Bhagyashree, whereas Harshad plays Rishabh. The new season will showcase the ideal relationship between a husband and wife. The story focuses on Rishabh and Bhagyashree's happy married life. The official promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was released on social media on March 25.

Advertisement

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain premiered on June 16 at 8:30 PM. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM on Sony TV.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain: Rishabh's sweetness to Bhagyashree's possessiveness, fans react to Harshad Chopda-Shivangi Joshi's chemistry