Did BTS’ SUGA get early release from military? All about last day of social work on June 18 ahead of discharge day

SUGA has finished his alternative service as of June 18. According to a report from Korean media outlet News1, the BTS member has effectively concluded his time as a social service worker a couple of days before what was previously revealed.

With unexpected changes in BTS’ SUGA’s discharge schedule, fans have been curious to know if he will be back to his civilian status on the same day. However, the report has clarified that the singer’s discharge date will continue to be June 21.

How did SUGA complete military service early?

It is being said that the rapper is all set to use his remaining vacation days from June 19 onwards, not to be required to go back to his workplace after June 18, essentially ending his time as an enlisted man in the ROK military’s alternative service. These vacation days accrued over the time of his service are believed to be normal vacation days, without any special treatment being awarded to the star. As such, SUGA will not be required to visit his social service location after leaving work on June 18.

The BTS member first enlisted on September 22, 2023, taking basic military training despite having enlisted under an alternative social service. As a result, he was required to serve for 21 months instead of the 18 months of duty that is expected from active soldiers, which was taken up by the rest of the group’s members, including Jin, J-Hope, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook.

With SUGA officially ending his service, all BTS members have served their time in the military and are now getting ready to make a full-group comeback soon. Recently, the entire team was spotted supporting fellow star J-Hope at his HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in Goyang, where the Haegeum singer appeared with a mask on, but made sure to wave to his fans when the attention turned to them.

It was previously reported that the South Korean boy group would be releasing new music in March 2026. However, their agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, has since responded, stating that the schedule has not been decided upon so far. It remains to be seen if the band will announce a world tour following their reunion.

