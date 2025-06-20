Why Did Bruce Springsteen Avoid Set Visits of His Biopic Starring Jeremy Allen White? Musician Reveals

Bruce Springsteen’s life is set to open in theaters, with Jeremy Allen White playing the role of the musician in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Following the trailer of the upcoming film being dropped on the streaming platform by 20th Century Fox, Springsteen opened up about having the most painful days of his life being included in the film.

Advertisement

The musician sat down for an interview with Rolling Stone, where he also praised The Bear star, calling him very tolerant of him.

Springsteen’s upcoming biopic will revolve around the making of his hit 1982 album Nebraska. The record went on to become one of the musician’s most enduring works.

Bruce Springsteen talks about his upcoming biopic

In conversation with the media portal, Springsteen shared that he avoided visiting the sets when the cast members were shooting some “deeply personal” scenes.

The musician went on to reveal, “I’m sure it’s much worse for the actor than for me.” He further said, “Jeremy Allen White was very, very tolerant of me the days that I would appear on the set.”

Springsteen further revealed that he told Allen White, “Look, anytime I’m in the way, just give me the look and I’m on my way home.” The Dancing in the Dark crooner continued to add, “The days that I got out there, he was wonderfully tolerant with me being there. And it was just fun. It was enjoyable.”

Advertisement

Moreover, the veteran artist shared that he had some unusualness on the sets, as the film “involves, in some ways, some of the most painful days of my life.”

Bruce also revealed that he would stay at home on the days that had some deeply personal scenes coming up. He claimed that he wanted the actors to feel free.

The movie Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is directed by Scott Cooper and will hit theaters on October 24.

ALSO READ: Will Jeremy Allen White Move Past ‘Disastrous’ Meeting and Join MCU? Check Latest Scoop