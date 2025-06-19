Toasted- Ek Kadak Love Story: Mithun Chakraborty's wife Yogeeta Bali Chakraborty returns to acting after 40 years

Mithun Chakraborty's Yogeeta Bali Chakraborty has been away from celluloid for nearly 4 decades now. Before she stepped away from acting, she was known to be part of several films. She was last seen in Mera Karam Mera Dharam in 1987, after which she remained away from films. However, she is now set to return to the screen in her son's directed mini-series, titled Toasted - Ek Kadak Love Story.

What makes this upcoming project even more special is that Yogeeta will be sharing the screen with Mithun Chakraborty and her son, Namashi Chakraborty.

Yogeeta Bali Chakraborty returns to acting after 40 years

According to the Bollywood Hungama report, Namashi Chakraborty is directing a web mini-series called Toasted- Ek Kadak Love Story. He will also act in this web mini series along with his parents, Mithun Chakraborty and Yogita Bali Chakraborty. This marks Yogita's return to screens after 38 years.

Directed by Namashi, the movie will be produced under his banner, Myrnd Movies. Speaking about this film, Namashi told the portal, "Toasted is a love story set in Mumbai."

The series is a slice-of-life, light-hearted romantic comedy. He even revealed that they haven't finalized the female lead for Toasted. The filming of Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali Chakraborty's starrer is set to begin on November 3, 2025.

Speaking about his forthcoming projects, Namashi said, "This year, as an actor, I have wrapped The Delhi Files. Viraat will go on until July end. And there's Ghost: A Haunting Love Story as well. That's three feature films."

With this, fans will be in for a treat to see Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali Chakraborty together on-screen after nearly 4 decades.

Mithun Chakraborty is a veteran actor whose stardom has remained unmatched. He gained massive success and fame after portraying versatile roles in many films. Speaking about his personal life, the actor has four kids with his wife, Yogeeta Bali. They have three sons and one daughter, namely Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Ushmey Chakraborty, Namashi Chakraborty, and Dishani Chakraborty.

