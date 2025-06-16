EXCLUSIVE: What’s happening with Welcome To The Jungle – Here’s the inside scoop!

The Ahmed Khan-directed Welcome To The Jungle starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon,Lara Dutta, and many others is among the most awaited comedies of Hindi Cinema. The makers launched the film with an announcement video, and took it on floors in December 2023. The film was announced for a Christmas 2024 release, but there have been unexpected delays in the film for varied reasons ever since in went on floors.

There has been a constant demand from the fans to know about Welcome To The Jungle and its probable release date, and now Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the film has landed in trouble owing to financial conflicts. A schedule slated to take place in the month of June is cancelled now. “Around 2 to 3 schedules of Welcome To The Jungle have been cancelled over the last 6 months, leaving the actors and their team confused about the prospects. The actors have been allotting dates for the shoot of Welcome To The Jungle to producer Firoz Nadiadwala, and the same stands cancelled at the last minute due to logistical and financial issues. The last-minute cancellation in shoot has resulted in the actors sitting at home in the aforementioned period, ,” revealed a source.

The source further informed that around 60 percent of the shooting for Welcome To The Jungle is wrapped up, and 40 percent yet remains to be done. “The film has been on floors for over one and a half years now. There are also issues of non-payment of dues to the actors and their staff. Some of the originally cast actors have left the film, and the remaining are still lending their support for the love of the franchise. They all believe that Welcome is a loved franchise, and are willing to adjust their dates to finish Welcome To The Jungle,” the source added. It’s a big star-cast of over 20 actors and getting combination date is a task, especially in an unprofessional environment of shoot.

“Initially, every actor was excited but cancellation of shoot is iffy after a point as it doesn’t only lead to a waste of time for the actors, but also a monetary loss, as the same dates could have been allotted for another film or a brand. Housefull 5 produced by Sajid Nadiadwala also had 20 actors, but the shoot planning was seamless. But on the contrary, the dates are in a weird spot with Welcome To The Jungle by Firoz Nadiadwala,” the source shared. As of now, none of the actors are aware about the exact dates for the next leg of Welcome 3.

Welcome is among the most loved brands of Indian Cinema, and we hope that all the issues are sorted out collectively by the stakeholders, and they come together to finish the film by the end of 2025. “The script of Welcome To The Jungle is genuinely funny, which is what is keeping all the actors invested in the film. They are also hoping for Firoz to sort out all the issues, and restart the shoot as soon as possible. The 60 percent of film shot so far, is loaded with ample gags, that the Welcome franchise is known for, and the hope is on the remainder to be shot soon in an uncompromised manner. The leading hero, Akshay Kumar too is awaiting clarity on shoot schedule from Firoz and co,” the source concluded.

