Jungkook X DJ Snake collab for BTS member's second solo album? US visit and latter's comment fuels rumors

On June 16, Jungkook was seen departing for the US and is currently in a foreign land. Besides him, another artist is enjoying his time in New York. He is a French DJ and record producer, DJ Snake. Fans were thrilled at the unexpected event, with speculations mounting for a collaborative track of the duo.

Their previous joint venture had quite a good response, and a second time working together might have an even greater impact.

Jungkook and DJ Snake in the US

Speculations regarding the BTS member's release of a new solo song or an album have been underway for quite some time. Recently, Jungkook's travel to the US and DJ Snake's comment confirming the same created buzz among the fans.

Jungkook's travel details were revealed through a June 16 sighting as he departed from Incheon International Airport to fly to America. Recently, on June 19, DJ Snake also revealed being aware of the update.

The French star is currently in New York and shared some photos of his visit on X (formerly Twitter). One fan commented on the post, stating, "Jungkook is in America", to which DJ Snake unexpectedly replied, "I know." He also liked another fan's comment that read, "Jungkook is in NYC too."

Jungkook X DJ Snake 2nd collaboration soon?

DJ Snake, being aware of Jungkook's US visit and the former being in South Korea sometime ago, fueled fan theories. These might have indicated either of the two possibilities– new collaborative music or a surprise world tour act. Fans felt that DJ Snake provided a subtle hint at the happening. They made comments like "JJK2 is coming" and "Let him kook."

The K-pop idol's first joint work with DJ Snake was for Please Don't Change, a track from Jungkook's debut album GOLDEN, released in November 2023. The duo might be currently working on a new song for Jungkook's second solo album, which was speculated to drop before BTS' 2026 full-group comeback.

As per some other fans, he might make a cameo during Jungkook's GOLDEN World Tour, which was speculated to take place from October to December this year.

