Ju Haknyeon row: Ex-THE BOYZ member's meeting with Kirara Asuka facilitated by overseas brokers? Police complaint reveals

Ju Haknyeon's recent meet-up with former Japanese AV actress Kirara Asuka sparked intense scrutiny. He was also accused of paying for indulging in pr*stitution with her. As the act is unlawful in South Korea, a police complaint was filed against him.

Recently, on June 20, an article by the K-media outlet TV Report revealed that the complaint alleged that the artist's case was a part of a central broker-led ring.

Ex-THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon accused of pr*stitution in police report

Ju Haknyeon came under fire after photos of his secret meet-up with former Japanese p*rnstar Kirara Asuka got exposed by Japanese tabloid Shūkan Bunshun. The images were taken at a private bar in Tokyo's Roppongi district on May 29 and showed him engaging in intimate gestures with her.

The report also alleged that THE BOYZ member was involved in pr*stitution with her. Following that, a police complaint was filed against Ju Haknyeon.

Contents of police complaint against Ju Haknyeon revealed

The complaint highlighted that the issue went beyond a personal scandal. It indicated a broader systemic problem involving a celebrity prostitution ring that potentially operated with the involvement of agencies and the industry.

"This should not be brushed off as an isolated incident. It raises serious concerns about organized coordination possibly involving staff, producers, and overseas brokers," the complaint read.

The unexpected allegation sent shockwaves in the industry and among fans. If the police investigation results find him guilty of the offence, it might lead to a chain of similar cases coming to light.

Consequences Ju Haknyeon faced for alleged involvement in pr*stitution

Paying money for physical intimacy is illegal in the artist's home country. Following allegations of Ju Haknyeon's participation in the offence, THE BOYZ's agency, ONE HUNDRED, investigated the matter. According to reports, they found evidence against him and subsequently kicked him out of the group by terminating his contract.

From a legal standpoint, individuals found guilty of the same offense might face a fine of up to 3 million KRW or a prison term of up to one year. The law also applies to foreign individuals and can be levied against Kirara Asuka as well.

