Top Bollywood news, June 19: Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt’s PDA at Sitaare Zameen Par premiere to Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay's funeral

Pinkvilla brings you a list of major events that occurred today (June 19).

Top Bollywood news of June 19:

1-Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt’s PDA at Sitaare Zameen Par

On June 19 evening, Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza starrer Sitaare Zameen Par's grand premiere was held in the city with the movie slated to release on big screens tomorrow, June 20. For the grand event, several celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, Genelia D'Souza, Ritesh Deshmukh, Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Sonu Sood, Milap Zaveri, Inder Kumar, and Madhur Bhandarkar graced the premiere night.

While addressing the media, Aamir Khan and his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, made hearts melt. The actor lovingly held the hand of his lady love. He was also clicked holding his son Azaad on the other side.

Watch Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's video here-

2- Karisma Kapoor attends Sunjay Kapur's funeral

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 16, and the funeral was held today (June 19) in Delhi. Earlier today, Karisma, along with her daughter Samiraa and son Kiaan, left for Delhi to attend the last rites. They were also joined by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who were later seen at the Mumbai airport as they left for Delhi. At the funeral, Karisma's son Kiaan broke down in tears as he mourned the loss of his father. After attending the funeral, the Kapoor family returned to Mumbai with Saif.

Watch video from Sunjay Kapur's funeral -

3- Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya's undeniable chemistry

Love is in the air for Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya! Today, a new video from their outing in London has not escaped eagle-eyed fans. In the video that has been going viral on the internet, the lovebirds can be seen walking hand-in-hand while vacationing in London.

Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya's video here-

4- Son of Sardaar 2 release date announced

Ajay Devgn is set to return with his comedy saga Son of Sardaar's sequel. Today (June 19), the actor officially took to his Instagram account to announce the release date of the film. Son of Sardaar 2 is slated to release on big screens on July 25. Sharing this news with his fans, Ajay wrote, "The Return of the Sardaar. #SOS2 in cinemas near you on 25th July." Co-starring Mrunal Thakur, the movie promises to be a laugh riot.



