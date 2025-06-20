General Hospital Recap, June 19 Episode: Jordan Opens Up About Curtis, Michael and Sasha Finalize Daisy’s Custody

In the June 19 episode of General Hospital, Jordan opened up to Anna about her feelings for Curtis, while Michael and Sasha made a major decision about Daisy. Meanwhile, Drew extended a surprising offer to Kai, and Sonny made it clear to Sidwell that he won't give up control of his turf easily.

Jordan confides in Anna about Curtis

At the Metro Court pool, Jordan met with Anna and admitted she doesn't know how to feel about Curtis and Portia's rocky marriage. She confessed her heart raced when Curtis said it might be too late for him and Portia. Anna, reflecting on her past with Robert and Holly, reminded Jordan not to take advantage of someone else's failing relationship, something Jordan believes Portia once did to her.

Lulu later joined Anna to thank her for rescuing Charlotte and apologized for her past attitude regarding Valentin. Anna was moved when Lulu said Charlotte is doing well and will be a counselor at Lila’s Kids this summer.

Meanwhile, Isaiah asked Jordan if she was rethinking her job with Sidwell. She said she’s enjoying the role, despite knowing who he truly is. Isaiah also touched on Curtis, which struck a nerve.

Drew offers Kai a new future

At Drew’s home, Kai told him that although the surgery didn’t restore his football future, he appreciated the chance Drew gave him. Drew offered him a paid internship in his office, calling him a natural leader. Kai seemed touched by the offer.

Trina returned home and told Joss about Kai’s situation. They blamed Drew for giving him false hope. Joss believed that people would soon see Drew’s true colors. They mentioned Willow’s mental health decline after losing custody of her kids to Michael. Joss and Trina both believe Drew has crossed influential people, and his downfall might be close.

Michael and Sasha finalize custody

At the Quartermaine mansion, Michael and Sasha shared their decision with Jason: Sasha will be the sole legal parent of Daisy. Michael will remain part of Daisy’s life, but without legal rights. Jason supported the decision.

Michael is concerned about Willow, who remains unwell. Later, Sasha found the nursery mobile mysteriously turned on. Meanwhile, on Spoon Island, Sidwell tried to persuade Sonny to sell his piers. Sonny refused and made it clear he would protect Port Charles. It was also revealed that the judge in Michael’s custody case had been bribed by Sidwell.

