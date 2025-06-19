PICS: Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan breaks down as he bids farewell to father Sunjay Kapur at his last rites

Businessman Sunjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's former husband, was laid to rest today (June 19). The last rites were held in New Delhi, and the funeral marked the attendance of his family and close ones. Karisma and their kids, Samaira and Kiaan, were also present during the gathering. A few pictures from the site have surfaced that show the boy getting emotional as he bids farewell to his father.

Kiaan broke down in tears as he mourned the loss of his father. He was dressed in a white ensemble. As he gets emotional and cries inconsolably during the last rites, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress was seen offering support to him. In the frame, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are also visible, who were also present at the funeral.

The pictures from the cremation site show a canopy of long garlands of white flowers, symbolizing purity and peace. It surrounded a raised platform, which is likely where the late industrialist's body was placed for the people to pay their last respects. As evident from the pictures, a large crowd attended the funeral to honor and bid a final goodbye to him.

Earlier in the day, Karisma and her kids were clicked leaving for Delhi. Kareena was also spotted departing.

For the unversed, Sunjay Kapur reportedly died because of a heart attack after he swallowed a bee during a polo game. According to a note issued by his family, a prayer meet has been scheduled to take place on June 22 in Delhi at the Taj Hotel. Sunjay is survived by his wife, Priya Sachdev, son Azarius, stepdaughter Safira Chatwal, Samaira, and Kiaan Kapoor.

Talking about his and Karisma Kapoor's marriage, the two got hitched in 2003 after the former and his first wife, Nandita Mahtani, got separated in 2000. The actress and his wedding turned out to be a huge affair. The couple has two children together, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. However, in 2014, they parted ways, and Sunjay went on to marry Priya Sachdev.

