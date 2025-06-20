Sitaare Zameen Par Advance Booking: Aamir Khan starrer sells 46,000 tickets in National Chains, looks at Rs 8 crore opening

Aamir Khan's much-awaited movie Sitaare Zameen Par is finally hitting cinemas in a couple of hours. The sports comedy drama, directed by RS Prasanna, recorded an average advance booking despite Khan's aggressive promotions.

Sitaare Zameen Par sells 46,000 tickets in top national chains

Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par sold over 46,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day. Of this, a significant chunk of admissions were recorded at PVR Inox, while the remaining were sold at Cinepolis. It must be noted that these are estimated figures.

As Sitaare Zameen Par is an Aamir Khan movie, the advance booking doesn't justify his stardom. However, one must note that the slice-of-life sports comedy genre is not much viable in the post-pandemic times, which means the fate of Sitaare Zameen Par will depend on its word-of-mouth.

Sitaare Zameen Par targets Rs 8 crore opening

Looking at the advance sales and buzz around the movie, the Aamir Khan starrer is expected to open with just Rs 8 crore net. It will be one of the lowest Aamir Khan openers in recent times. Though the film is marketed as a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, it couldn't strike a chord with the audience with its promotional assets. Nevertheless, if the movie succeeds in impressing the audience, Sitaare Zameen Par will see an instant boost in its collections.

Though the movie might start on a low note, it has the potential to jump over the weekend and sail through a successful theatrical run. It will be interesting to see how the sports drama performs at the box office. The movie marks the return of Aamir Khan to the screens after Laal Singh Chaddha, which was a box office debacle.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

