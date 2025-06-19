Sitaare Zameen Par Movie Premiere: Aamir Khan holds girlfriend Gauri Spratt’s hand, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Javed Akhtar and more arrive

Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to hit the cinemas tomorrow, on June 20. The makers are organizing a special movie screening for the industry friends and family. The star-studded event is currently going on in Mumbai with several Bollywood bigwigs marking their attendance.

Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt attended the screening and extended her support to the actor. Aamir posed while holding his romantic partner, Gauri's hand. He was also clicked holding his son Azaad on the other side. For the screening, Gauri wore a greenish-grey saree with yellow floral motifs and a vibrant yellow border that added elegance and sophistication. Ira Khan was also spotted at the event along with her husband, Nupur Shikare.

Apart from the Khan family, many more Bollywood celebrities also marked their presence at the Sitaare Zameen Par screening. Tiger Shroff arrived at the event and posed in a classy white outfit. Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi also graced the screening with their presence. Furthermore, Tusshar Kapoor, Jitendra, Sonu Sood, Milap Zaveri, Inder Kumar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vicky Kaushal, Jaaved Jaffery, Sunny Kaushal, Kriti Kharbanda, and others were clicked at the event.

As the event has just started, several biggies, including both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, are expected to arrive.

For the unversed, Sitaare Zameen Par marks the return of Aamir Khan to the big screens after three years. His last release was Laal Singh Chaddha, which was a debacle at the box office. All eyes are now on the audience reception and box office performance of the film. It is the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par.

The Central Board of Film Certification greenlit the movie after suggesting a few cuts. However, the Dangal actor was reluctant to make changes. After the issue was resolved, CBFC granted a UA 13+ certificate to the movie. This means that the movie is suitable for the kids above 13 years of age but the children below that age bracket must have parental guidance.

Furthermore, the sports comedy drama has also been cleared by the British Board, and it has already given a green signal for the movie to release in the UK. It has received 12A+ certificate from the BBFC.

