WATCH: Salman Khan pulls Aamir Khan's leg as he shares a funny tale about turning down Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 20. With only a few hours left until the big day, Aamir Khan hosted a special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Many B-town biggies graced the event and posed for the cameras.

Making a rare moment, the three Khans of Bollywood, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan, came together under one roof. The Karan Arjun actors attended the Sitaare Zameen Par event in style and shared hugs and kisses with the star cast of Sitaare Zameen Par. While Salman looked absolutely charming in his rugged yet comfortable outfit, King Khan kept his hair covered with a cap and donned cool glasses.

Veteran actress Rekha graced the event with her ever-charming presence. She was snapped posing in her all-time favourite golden silk saree. The host, Aamir Khan, accompanied her and expressed his gratitude for her presence.

Sitaare Zameen Par's female lead, Genelia, arrived at the event along with her husband Riteish Deshmukh. The couple posed with Aamir Khan, radiating positive energy with their matching white outfits. Tamannaah Bhatia visited the movie premiere in a formal grey suit. The actress looked absolutely adorable as she posed with the shutterbugs.

Apart from the celebrities mentioned above, many more attended the event-- Tiger Shroff, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Sonu Sood, Milap Zaveri, Inder Kumar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vicky Kaushal, Jaaved Jaffery, Sunny Kaushal, Kriti Kharbanda. Let's take a look at who was spotted at the screening.

