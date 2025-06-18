Box Office: Coolie overseas rights sold for Rs 68 crore; Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj starrer creates record

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj are teaming up for the first time on Coolie, which at the moment is the most awaited Tamil film of the year. The stakes are high, and the makers are escalating the hype around the film with frequent drops of short assets. Over the last few weeks, there has been ample of conjecture around the MG received by team Coolie for the international rights of the film, and Pinkvilla has exclusively got some information about the overseas pricing of this action-packed thriller.

According to reliable trade sources, the international rights of Coolie have been acquired by Ayngaran International for a hefty sum of Rs 68 crore. “This is the second biggest deal of all time for a film from Tamil Film Industry. The makers would have procured record MG’s if not for a clash with War 2,” revealed a source, quick to add that the overseas theatrical deal is the biggest till date for Rajinikanth, surpassing his previous films like Jailer, and 2.0 among others.

For those unaware, the overseas rights of Jailer were sold for Rs 35 crore, and Coolie has fetched almost 2x the amount, showcasing tremendous hype and demand for the film in the cinema-going audience. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial rides on a strong ensemble of Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Aamir Khan alongside Rajinikanth.

Talking of the overseas MG’s procured by filmmakers for Tamil films, the record for the biggest MG is held by the final film of Thalapathy Vijay, Jana Nayagan (Rs 75 crore - Phars), followed by Coolie (Rs 68 crore - Ayngaran), Thug Life (Rs 63 crore – AP International), Leo (Rs 60 crore – Multiple Distributor) and G.O.A.T (Rs 53 crore – Phars).

Coolie is touted to be the tentpole film from the Tamil Film Industry, and is releasing with the expectations of shattering all records. The producers are on the verge of closing all other theatrical deals. As reported by Pinkvilla before, Coolie is made on a budget of Rs 375 crore (including PnA), and the makers have already recovered Rs 230 crore to Rs 240 crore from the sale of satellite, digital and music rights.

