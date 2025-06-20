Kuberaa Movie Review and Release Live Updates: 'What an intro scene for Dhanush,' audience shares their first reaction
Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, is backed by a strong story, and the new trailer has generated great excitement. The film is ready and out in theaters from today, June 20, 2025. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film features Dhanush as Dev, a beggar-turned-mafia king, with Nagarjuna Akkineni playing a key character. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography is by Niketh Bommireddy, and Karthika Srinivas is the editor. Is the movie worth watching? Check out live updates on Pinkvilla as Kuberaa hits the big screens today.
Taking to Twitter, Sai Pallavi dropped a long message for her former co-star Dhanush and the team of Kuberaa. An excerpt from her note read as:
"#Kuberaa is going to be special for many reasons! @dhanushkraja sir’s masterclass in acting & art of picking challenging characters that only he can pull off so effortlessly. @iamnagarjuna sir, It’s going to be a treat to watch you in a killer character under Sekhar garu’s direction. Dear @iamRashmika , we all know how powerful & one of a kind Sekhar Garu writes his women. This is going to be a memorable character and a grand success in your streak of blockbusters."
During one of Kuberaa's pre-release event, Dhanush grabbed attention when he revealed immediately agreeing to do Kuberaa after Sekhar Kammula narrated the film's script and idea over just a 20-minutes session.
He further mentioned how the director actually made him beg on streets of Tirupati for his role. Dhanush said "Director Sekhar Kammula told me the story in just 20 minutes. I agreed immediately, trusting his name and reputation. But in the end, he made me beg on the streets of Tirupati.”
Ahead of the film's release, superstar Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and penned a note wishing the entire team of Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer. He wrote, "#Kuberaa looks promising with everything that has come out so far….. Wishing the entire team all the very best for the release tomorrow…"
Looks like Kuberaa will open between Rs 6 crore to Rs 7.50 crore at the Indian box office. Going by the positive word of mouth, the trend is likely to pick up in the evening and night shows. The star-studded film, as of now, can take opening of Rs 3 crore in Tamil, Rs 2.50 crore in Telugu.
Rashmika Mandanna, on working with Nagarjuna Akkineni for the second time after Devadas: “I have this love for you that I can't even put into words. You are so charming and such a beautiful human being. I wish I could get some of that magic. Thank you for being you."
Dhanush, who shares screen space with Nagarjuna Akkineni for the first time, said, "Thank you so much for such a fantastic experience. Nag sir, it was a pleasure working with you. Your charm is timeless. We grew up watching your films, and now to share the screen with you is nothing short of magic. My sisters had a big crush on you. Thank you for being so lovely."
Finally, Dhanush's Kuberaa is out in theaters. From packed early morning shows to celebrations in single screens, audiences are sharing their verdicts on social media. Is Kuberaa living up to the hype? Check out the Twitter review here.