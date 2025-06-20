Kuberaa Movie Review and Release Live Updates: 'What an intro scene for Dhanush,' audience shares their first reaction

During one of Kuberaa's pre-release event, Dhanush grabbed attention when he revealed immediately agreeing to do Kuberaa after Sekhar Kammula narrated the film's script and idea over just a 20-minutes session.

He further mentioned how the director actually made him beg on streets of Tirupati for his role. Dhanush said "Director Sekhar Kammula told me the story in just 20 minutes. I agreed immediately, trusting his name and reputation. But in the end, he made me beg on the streets of Tirupati.”