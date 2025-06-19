Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch enjoy espressos under Italian skies before returning to WWE’s relentless spotlight

This week’s WWE RAW was packed with explosive shots from two of the most dominant stars: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The in-ring action was fierce, but it’s what happened after the show that gave fans a rare look at their personal lives.

Following a chaotic episode filled with conflicts, the dynamic duo posted matching Instagram stories from a café in Venice, Italy. While they kept things subtle, the photos made it clear: they were traveling together, taking a quiet moment for themselves far from the madness of Monday nights.

Rollins ambushes Jey Uso, Lynch slaps Bayley in fierce RAW showings

Monday Night RAW crackled with drama on June 16, 2025, as Becky Lynch squared off against Bayley in a Women’s Intercontinental Title segment that ended with a sharp slap and brutal forearm strike. Wearing a Chicago Bears jacket—an homage to husband Seth—Lynch taunted the Green Bay crowd before Bayley floored her challenger.

This comes just before their upcoming title match next week, after General Manager Nick Aldis made it official. Elsewhere, Seth Rollins stormed the ring after Jey Uso’s King of the Ring Qualifier victory. The Visionary lunged at Uso only to be halted by Cody Rhodes in a tense stare-down, leaving fans to buzz over the budding feud.

Rollins and Lynch kick back in Venice

WWE RAW may demand their all, but Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch made time to unwind—and share it on social media. In parallel, on Instagram Stories, they uploaded a shot from the same Venetian café, showing their coffee orders side by side. “@dayglowcoffee Venice,” Rollins captioned his photo.

Lynch also shared a similar image from outside the café, drink in hand—proof they’re exploring Italy together. Such personal posts from Rollins are a treat; he rarely reveals private moments like these online. By posting identical café scenes, the duo confirmed they’re savoring Venice after a grueling week on the road.

What's next for the WWE's 'It Couple'?

Back home, Becky Lynch will be preparing to defend her Women's Intercontinental Title against Bayley on WWE RAW in Columbus. As the first singles clash in over two years, fans can look forward to the match truly testing Lynch's capabilities.

Seth Rollins, armed with his Money in the Bank contract, may shift his focus to his brewing rivalry with Uso and the looming King of the Ring tournament. But for now, both champions are off duty—enjoying espressos under Italian skies before returning to WWE's relentless spotlight.

