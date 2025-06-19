Who is Mithun Chakraborty's daughter Dishani? Meet actor's adopted child, found in garbage after being abandoned by her family

Mithun Chakraborty is one of the renowned actors of the entertainment industry. His stardom and his contribution to Indian cinema remain unmatched. While his professional life has always been in the limelight, his personal life has been discussed many times. The actor was married to Helena Luke for four months before he parted ways. After which, the actor got married to Yogeeta Bali, with whom he has three children. While his three sons have been carving their space in the showbiz industry, did you know that Mithun's daughter, Dishani, has already made her Hollywood debut?

Who is Dishani Chakraborty?

Dishani Chakraborty is Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali's adopted daughter.

Dishani has three brothers -Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Ushmey Chakraborty and Namashi Chakraborty.

Dishani was born in Kolkata, and after her birth, she was abandoned by her parents near the garbage. A few passersby noticed, and one took her home. After reading about her in the newspaper, Mithun immediately rushed to Kolkata.

The actor wished to adopt the baby girl, and his wife also supported his decision. Mithun and Yogeeta completed the formalities and legally adopted Dishani.

After bringing her home, the Chakrabortys named her Dishani.

Dishani shares an extremely close bond with her father, and just like him, she even pursued acting as her career.

After finishing her early education in India, she moved to Los Angeles, USA, for further studies.

She graduated in acting from the New York Film Academy.

In 2017, Dishani made her acting debut in Hollywood with a short film titled Gift. She was last seen in a short film, The Guest, in 2022, which garnered her applause.

Dishani is dating a guy named Myles Mantzaris. The couple have been open about their relationship on social media platforms.

Speaking about her parents, as per the recent reports, Mithun Chakraborty and his wife Yogeeta Bali Chakraborty are set to be seen in a mini series titled Toasted - Ek Kadak Love Story, directed by their son, Namashi Chakraborty.

