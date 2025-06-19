Lovebirds Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya secretly captured holding hands on streets of London, Khushi Kapoor goes unnoticed

Romance is blooming between Bollywood lovebirds Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya. The couple has been in a relationship for a while now, though neither of them ever confirmed it officially. However, the Dhadak actress hinted about it indirectly on Koffee With Karan. Interestingly, they were caught on camera holding hands and strolling through the streets of London, spending quality time together.

A video is swirling on the internet where Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya can be seen walking hand-in-hand while vacationing in London. Janhvi Kapoor opted for a black tube top with relaxed joggers. She kept her hair open, had minimal makeup, and looked chic. Her beau kept it simple and comfortable with a t-shirt paired with white pants. The moment was captured secretly by a passerby.



Janhvi's sister, and actor Khushi Kapoor, was also spotted in the video; however, she almost went unnoticed. The Nadaniyaan actress was dressed in a white outfit, making a perfect trio for the day out.

Though the couple has never made their relationship official, both have hinted about being in love on multiple occasions. For the unversed, the Devara actress was also accompanied by Shikhar Pahariya during her visit to the Cannes Film Festival. She graced the prestigious film festival for the premiere of her movie, Homebound, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

The couple was also spotted together while visiting sacred sites and temples, doing puja together, and taking blessings. Moreover, the actress was also seen donning a necklace imprinted with Shikhar's name. The lovebirds are currently enjoying some time off in London.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Devara Part 1 opposite Jr NTR. She is gearing up for the release of Param Sundari, paired for the first time with Sidharth Malhotra. The upcoming romantic drama is releasing on July 25, in a clash with Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2. She also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan and Peddi with Ramcharan in her kitty.

