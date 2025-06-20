Who is Janell Shirtcliff? Know All About Eric Dane’s Girlfriend Creating Buzz Amid Actor’s ALS Diagnosis

Eric Dane is reportedly dating Janell Shirtcliff days after opening up about his ALS diagnosis. The actor was recently spotted with his alleged new partner, and the sources claimed that the couple deeply cares for each other.

Dane’s relationship with Shirtcliff comes after the Grey’s Anatomy star separated from his estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart. Previously, while speaking to People Magazine, the actor credited Gayheart for her support through the sufferings post the disease diagnosis.

Who is Janell Shirtcliff?

Janell Shirtcliff is an American filmmaker, music video director, and photographer. She made her debut in the industry with the 2021 movie, Habit, starring Bella Thorne and Gavin Rossdale. The director’s photography skills were also displayed in various media outlets, including Variety and Billboard.

Moreover, Shirtcliff went on to work with Katy Perry when she directed her music video, Unconditionally.

As for the relationship with the Euphoria star, the sources close to the couple revealed to Entertainment Tonight, “The two have been in an on-and-off relationship for over three years and care deeply for each other. Eric asked Janell to be there for him during this time, and she wanted to show up for him.”

A media report revealed that Dane and Shirtcliff are “extremely close and mean a great deal to one another.” The duo was also spotted on a date night on Thursday.

Eric Dane’s ALS Diagnosis

Eric Dane’s world came crashing down after he was diagnosed with ALS. the actor revealed to a media portal recently that he had lost his right arm senses and that his left arm is getting weaker too. While sitting down with the outlet, he revealed, "I have been diagnosed with ALS.”

Dane further added, “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

The actor, who was married to Gayheart, continued to share that he is looking forward to working on Euphoria’s new season.

Dane revealed, “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and me privacy during this time.”

Eric Dane went on to gain fame after portraying the role of Mark Sloan in Grey’s Anatomy. As for the Zendaya starrer, the actor will reprise the role of Cal Jacobs.

