Did THE BOYZ's Eric hint at Ju Haknyeon's exit 1-day before announcement? Fans revisit crying moment

Recently, THE BOYZ member Eric was spotted visibly tearful while interacting with fans. Initially, his emotional state was attributed to his reaction to the love and support from fans. However, speculation has now emerged that his tears might be linked to the Joo Haknyeon-Kirara Asuka scandal. As Eric's emotional moment occurred just a day before Ju Haknyeon's sudden hiatus announcement, it led fans to draw connections between the two events.

THE BOYZ's Eric crying moment ahead of Ju Haknyeon's exit gets revisited

Eric has been serving as the DJ for the program Idol Radio since January 2025. Following the end of the shoot for the June 16 episode with the project group DOUBLE ONE, he was set to head home. During then, he saw a bunch of enthusiastic fans waiting for him outside, and courteously greeted them from his car's window. However, at one point he was seen almost tearing up, and even covered his face with his hands to avoid being seen getting emotional.

THE BOYZ member quickly retreated his face back inside the car, probably to shield his vulnerable side from public view. Fans revisited the moment, linking it with the ongoing Ju Haknyeon controversy.

Why do fans think Eric cried because of Ju Haknyeon?

When the video of Eric's emotional moment first emerged, fans believed it was a heartfelt expression of appreciation for their love and support. However, in light of recent developments, many now speculate that it was a response to the controversy surrounding Ju Haknyeon's situation, including the threat of the latter’s removal from the group.

Notably, Ju Haknyeon’s initial hiatus was announced on June 16 at 10:20 AM KST, while Idol Radio began at 9 PM KST the same day. The B (THE BOYZ's fandom) felt that the members were already aware of what was to come, and Eric's tearing up was a subtle indication to that. As per their agency's mention of Ju Haknyeon's contract termination being for the other members' best interest, it is quite likely that Eric and the other 9 of them knew about the impending event.

