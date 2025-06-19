Ironheart on OTT Release: Date, Cast, Plot, When and Where to Watch, What to Expect and More

Marvel Studios is all ready to drop another smashing release on OTT, and this one is all set to tug at your hearts. Starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, the story follows the path of her return to Chicago. The show is all set to premiere as a miniseries on Disney+, and here’s everything you need to know before tuning into the first three episodes on June 24.

Advertisement

What’s the storyline for Ironheart?

Happening after the events of the 2022 MCU film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ironheart tells the story of the genius named Riri Williams, who is not just a student at MIT but also a genius investor who brings back her talent to her hometown. Her comeback is highlighted by her crossing paths with Parker Robbins, aka The Hood, played by Anthony Ramos, whom she befriends and learns about.

Riri Williams uses her skills to create a suit that can put the likes of Iron Man to shame. After introducing her character and her story previously, the show aims to follow the timeline of her fight against the dark arts performed by those around her. However, she aims for an ‘iconic’ run for herself, and with one war behind her, she’s fearless about taking on another one if the time comes.

When will Ironheart release and where can you stream it?

Advertisement

Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart will premiere its first three episodes on June 24 on Disney+. The other three will drop a week later on July 1, streaming on JioHotstar in India.



Here’s what the six episodes of the Marvel show will be titled

1. Take Me Home

2. Will the Real Natalie Please Stand Up?

3. We in Danger, Girl

4. Bad Magic

5. Karma's a Glitch

6. The Past Is the Past

Cast for Ironheart

Reprising her role as the titular character, Dominique Thorne will be joined by Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins/ The Hood, Lyric Ross as Natalie Washington, Alden Ehrenreich as Joe McGillicuddy, Manny Montana as H.R. John, Matthew Elam as Xavier Washington, and Anji White as Ronnie Williams. Jim Rash will also return to his portrayal as MIT Dean.

Why is Ironheart special for Marvel Studios?

Not only does the story of Ironheart furthers the fight between technology and magic, but it also aims to continue Iron Man’s story, which relied on Tony Stark. Ironheart is all set to conclude Phase 5 of the MCU, with releases like Avengers: Doomsday waiting as part 6’s highlight, and is set to be the last series as of now. The first three episodes have been directed by Sam Bailey, followed by Angela Barnes taking over the other half.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 11 Upcoming Marvel TV Shows And What To Expect From Them